A very typical early summer day is shaping up for us across all of the Sunflower state with abundant sunshine and temperatures rising quickly through the 70s and 80s at the lunchtime hour.

Before we are done, temperatures this afternoon will peak from the upper 80s in western Kansas to the lower 90s around Wichita and central Kansas, right about average for the last week of June.

Southerly flow will gradually return from western Kansas to central Kansas as the afternoon wears on today. The weather picture will be quiet for this afternoon with the exception of an isolated late-day thunderstorm in the southwestern part of the state.

A little better chance for showers and storms will arrive on Tuesday afternoon.

There will be a severe risk to the northwest. Temperatures stay warm, with highs mostly in the 90s on Tuesday.

Showers and thunderstorms will move along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line Tuesday night, impacting southcentral Kansas. Rainfall will be heavy in some locations. The rain and storms will mark the entrance of the very hot air mass that Texas has been dealing with for the past three weeks.

Temperatures across much of Kansas will hit the triple-digits during Wednesday afternoon with a repeat performance expected for Thursday with a large ridge upper-level ridge of high pressure nosing its way north into the Central Plains.

A weak cold front will make its way southward through Kansas Thursday night accompanied by a few scattered storms. The temperatures behind this front will be a few degrees lower on Friday yet will still reach back into the 90s. Temperature are expected to return to around average as we start July, this upcoming weekend with highs back to the upper 80s to lower 90s with a continued chance for hit-and-miss thunderstorms.

6/26/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 67 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston