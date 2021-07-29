Storm Track 3 Forecast: Triple digit heat sparks continued heat alerts, break in the temperatures on the way

The heat (and humidity) marches on for another day! Temperatures this afternoon made it well into the 90s and 100s across the state.

The hottest temperatures from this heat wave stand before us through Saturday. Temperatures are aided by a southerly wind and plentiful sunshine. The humidity is higher the farther east in Kansas, making this heat dangerous.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect where the heat index could reach as high as 110°! While these advisories and warnings have been extended into Friday, I would not be shocked if additional counties remain under this criteria through Saturday before a cold front tracks to the south.

Overnight, a shower or storm may flirt with the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Most of this activity will remain north of the KSN viewing area tonight.

Expect lows to be steamy once again as the humidity lingers in the air with temperatures only dropping into the 70s across most of the state.

Sunshine and heat return to wrap up the work week once again. Temperatures will be back into the 100s for many Friday afternoon.

High pressure will start to break down at the end of the week and retreat to the west. This will allow disturbances to drift closer to the region to mix out the heat and bring back chances for rain and storms.

The axis for storms will shift slightly southeast, giving northeast Kansas a better shot for rain Friday. If weekend plans take you this direction, you will need to keep an eye out for an isolated storm or two that could briefly become strong to severe. Part of the region is highlighted by a Marginal Risk for severe storms.

A boundary will be pushing to the south into northern Kansas which will provide a focus for shower and thunderstorm development by the weekend. Better chances for the Sunflower State start to come together on Saturday.

A storm or two may try to reach severe thresholds for damaging winds, but most should be garden variety.

We will take any rainfall we can gather as it will be hit or miss! The front looks progressive and will take storm chances west and south of our viewing area late Sunday.

A storm or two my form Monday with a higher chance out west. We will be on the more refreshing side of this boundary as highs take a detour to the upper 80s and lower 90s into early next week as rain chances drop again.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman