Upper level high pressure that has been giving our neighbors to the south in Texas a brutal heat wave is building to the north and will give our temperatures a big boost this afternoon.

Lots of sunshine and south winds will push our temperatures in Wichita to the triple digits, our first time getting that hot this year. Out west, highs will not be quite so hot but still toasty in the upper middle to upper 90s.

A few showers and storms will pop up in southwest Kansas this evening and make their way northeast into the overnight.

A few of these storms might try to become severe but overall the threat level is not nearly as high as it was yesterday.

Into the later half of the week, daily storm chances pop up out west and make their way east at night. The best times for Wichita to see any rain would be overnight or early in the morning.

The heat will relax a bit and we cool back toward average in the lower 90s by the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 103 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 75 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 102 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 76 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.