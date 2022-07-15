I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but this will not be the week for those who enjoy cooler weather. The heat and humidity will be on full blast for the weekend and next week. Lows tonight will dip into the mid to low 70s for most, with the Northwestern corner of the state sitting slightly cooler in the 60s.

A high-pressure system to our west is creating a heat dome that will keep our temperatures rooted in the upper 90s and triple digits for a good stretch.

Highs tomorrow will once again be in the triple digits for those in the Southwest and Central parts of the state. Those in the Northwest will be in the upper 90s, which is still extremely warm. We remain above our average of 93 degrees for the next several days.

Heat Advisories are in place for much of the region and will likely be extended into the weekend as heat index values are expected to be near 105 degrees.

Showers will try to spark this evening but will mainly be off to the north and west. These systems are expected to be very isolated and not severe this evening.

We are, however, looking at a slim possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms Saturday night. Storms will fire up tomorrow evening in Nebraska and follow along as a cold front sinks south throughout the evening.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for the northern portion of the state tomorrow. These storms will be capable of producing strong winds and large hail, but coverage looks limited.

We dry out as we head into the upcoming week. It is going to be a sweltering week! Temperatures will dance around the 100-degree mark as we head into the next seven days. Be sure to drink plenty of water this week and take breaks in the AC or shade if you plan to spend extended periods outside.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm. Lo: 75 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm. Hi: 102 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or a storm. Lo: 76 Wind: S 10-20



Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 102 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll