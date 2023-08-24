Excessive triple-digit heat has been with us since this past Saturday and today we are heading for our 19th day of 100 degree plus temperatures since this Summer began! Temperatures are heating up fast again at this hour already well into the 90s to around 100 degrees at lunchtime.

Temperatures across Kansas are heading for triple digits in central and southwest Kansas and a few upper 90s far Northwest this Thursday afternoon.

Excessive Heat lingers throughout much of the core of the country right now. The center of this intense high pressure system is slowly retreating to the southwest. Highs through Friday will largely support afternoon temperature readings in the triple digits. Friday will need to be monitored for a surge of heat due to the air compressing ahead of a southward-moving cold front. When air is compressed in such a way, it drastically heats up.

Timing of a strong cold front will be important this weekend. This boundary looks to track through a little slower which will mean another scorching day Saturday for south central and southeastern Kansas before temperatures become much more reasonable Sunday. Moisture will pool closer to the front which will ramp up heat indices and keep conditions outside dangerous. Excessive Heat Warnings will stay in place at least through Friday evening.

Relief comes to areas north of I-70 first. There is a chance some rain will “touch and go” from northwest Kansas into southwest Nebraska later Friday. Could also see with the setting evening sun a random shower or storm trying to form on the edge of the deeper moisture to the east. Better chances for rain and storms will form Friday closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line ahead of the cold front.

There is also an isolated severe storm risk mainly north of I-70 later Friday and Friday evening.

As the front keeps sagging to the south, more chances for showers and storms will form Saturday night and again Sunday.

Temperatures by the end of the weekend and early next week will range from the 80s to the lower 90s. Temperatures will gradually warm next week. Model guidance hints at the core of this intense heat building back closer to Kansas for the first week of September.

Plus, after this weekend, any hopes of additional moisture are squashed.

8/24/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Hi: 103 Wind: SW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 77 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 104 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 75 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston