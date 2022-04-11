Winds accelerate overnight and moisture streams our way ahead of our next system. Tuesday is a Weather Aware Day where severe weather is possible and the threat for wildfires may reach catastrophic levels.

Overnight winds will gust from 40 to 50 MPH with locally higher gusts. Winds get even stronger Tuesday where gusts from 50 to 60 MPH are on the table.

A dryline works into central Kansas. Where this positions itself will be critical as to how far west or east storms form. Behind this dryline is where fire weather concerns are the highest from I-135 points west. Any fire that starts will spread quickly and be hard to contain.

Fire Weather Warnings reflect the greatest risk.

Areas east of I-135 are in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms or where numerous severe storms are possible.

We may see an upgrade Tuesday depending on several factors. We warm tremendously Tuesday afternoon ahead of the front not only at the surface but aloft. This “cap” or lid over the atmosphere may suppress thunderstorm development until evening.

I see the possibility of two rounds of severe storms. The first is where there is a weakness in that cap. That said, the dynamics of this storm are off the charts and as temps cool in the evening, the front should be able to help the first round of isolated severe storms form closer to sundown.

All forms of severe weather are likely from tennis ball size hail to 60/70 MPH winds and tornadoes. Tornadoes may become strong.

We have not seen a potential set-up like this within our viewing area in years. But, it rests on where the dryline sits and if that cap can break.



The second line of storms form closer to the cold front later in the evening. This looks like a squall line where damaging winds take priority. That said, a quick spin-up tornado is possible before the storm threat exits Tuesday night. Leftover showers linger into early Wednesday. A flurry is possible farther north, but no accumulation expected.

Unsettled weather returns by the weekend. Does not look like a washout, but any additional moisture will be welcomed. Severe chances are low.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 53 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: S 20-40

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 45 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman