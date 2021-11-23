Storm Track 3 Forecast: Tuesday winds ramp up ahead of next front, no outdoor burning

Holiday travel early this week is still in good shape with high pressure continuing to influence the Plains with fair and dry skies. Expect more sunshine today.

However, we will need to keep a tighter grip on the steering wheel as winds increase. Winds will be out of the south at 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph.

Gusty and dry conditions have prompted Red Flag Warnings to the west. Fire weather alerts will be in effect during the afternoon and early evening hours. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged today.

The strong southerly flow will send highs into the 60s and 70s. The mild feel will be nice but we will have to deal with nuisance winds.

Clouds will increase after sundown. This will happen ahead of our next cold front. Lows will range from the 30s to the 40s.

By Wednesday, the increase in clouds will lead to a chance of a shower as the front moves through from northwest to southeast. Most of us will stay dry under a mostly cloudy sky despite this slim chance of rain. There could be a few snowflakes on the backside of the front as it moves through but this does not look likely right now.

Wednesday will also be another windy day with this frontal passage.

Mid-week highs will range from the 50s to the 60s. The farther north and west you are, you will likely see highs earlier in the day as temperatures fall. Everyone will bottom out Thanksgiving with many highs dipping down into the 40s but sunshine will gradually return.

The rebound will be quick as we return to the 50s and 60s Friday. We will bounce back and forth between seasonable and above average as more boundaries march through the area. These fronts will also come through dry as we are expecting plenty of sunshine between the weekend and into next week.