Storm Track 3 Forecast: Turning blustery mid-week as sun returns

Our next cold front will clear the area soon. Everyone will notice a colder change today. There is not much moisture associated with the front but the cooldown has begun farther northwest and winds are gusty behind the it.

There is also some cloud cover behind the front but more sun will gradually mix in from west to east through the day. There is a small chance for a snowflake or raindrop to the northwest and a shower to the east but most of us will stay dry.

After breaking a few record highs Monday and reaching the 60s and 70s yesterday, highs will only reach the 40s and 50s today. Gusty winds out of the north up to 15 to 30 mph in addition to the cooler temperatures will make for a blustery mid-week.

Gusts will be even stronger and could reach 35 to 40 mph. Because it will be a dry, windy day, Red Flag Warnings will be in effect today to the north. Even where there are no fire weather alerts, today is not the day to do any outdoor burning.

Skies will clear out even more after sundown and winds will be much lighter. These conditions will cause temperatures to drop below freezing tonight. We will start Thursday in the teens and 20s, the coldest air will be to the west.

There will not be much of a rebound over the following 24 hours. More chilly high temperatures in the low 50s Thursday and Friday will start below freezing. Temperatures will gradually improve into the weekend but warmth does not look significant in the long term. A few disturbances will track through the region between the weekend and the middle of next week which will keep highs in the 50s and 60s.

These fronts will also come through dry as they spark showers farther east.