A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of south central and southeastern Kansas through early Thursday evening. The strongest gusts up to 45 MPH are concentrated in this part of the state.

A couple hours after sundown, we will see a decline in the wind. Moisture has been riding on these southerly winds and as temps drop overnight, we will see clouds increase along with the formation of fog near and East of the Turnpike into Friday morning.

Friday will be a day of change. Cooler air seeps into the northern counties of Kansas whereas Wichita and points closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line maintain some of the spring-like warmth before we all return to more average temperatures this weekend.

The storm system we have been tracking for days will have limited impacts to our region when it comes to moisture. On Friday, near and East of the Turnpike will have areas of drizzle.

Northwest Kansas will see rain showers that will convert to snow showers closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line by evening. Snow will keep tracking south through western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle into the overnight.

The farther west, a trace to an inch or two of snow is possible. This will not be for everybody west of a line from Colby to Garden City down through Guymon, Oklahoma. Colorado wins with the better chance of snow.

Drier air will funnel into Kansas Friday night and Saturday as this system goes to our east. Rain showers will blossom over eastern Kansas, but this looks mainly outside our viewing area. This quickly departs into Missouri and we are left with increasing wind and clearing skies Saturday. The fire danger will be elevated with gusts from 40-45 MPH behind this system Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures return to more seasonable standards this weekend in the 40s with lows in the teens and twenties. Warmer air tries to make a comeback in western Kansas Monday, but falls short with the next frontal passage through the middle of next week.

The next round of unsettled weather takes aim south of our region the middle to latter parts of next week. We will need to see how far north it tracks or if it favors spots in the South Plains of Oklahoma and Texas instead. We look to get brushed by any moisture in this upcoming active stretch late next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 42 Wind: S/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of drizzle and rain showers. Hi: 58 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 34 Wind: N/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 25 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman