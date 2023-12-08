A cold front swings through the Sunflower State today, taking us on a colder turn to close out the week. Wichita starts out relatively mild, but temperatures will rise more slowly as winds begin to pick up out of the northwest.

Highs today range from the 40s to 50s with mostly cloudy skies across the state.

Some drizzle and scattered light showers are possible along the Kansas Turnpike corridor, but little meaningful moisture is expected from this activity.

Out west, a bit of a different story as somewhat better organized showers develop in Colorado and push into western Kansas through the afternoon.

While most of this comes down as rain initially, temperatures will fall close to freezing by the evening as this activity begins to shift to the south.

Snow showers hug the Colorado line as they make a run for the Oklahoma panhandle overnight.

Snow amounts will be on the light side, but some select locations may come away with an inch or two especially on grassy or elevated surfaces.

Overnight lows turn cold with mostly 20s and 30s, cloud cover decreasing through the night.

Saturday starts cold warms slowly as strong northwest winds keep temperatures in the 30s and 40s. With the strong winds, wind chill will be biting.

Temps rebound somewhat into early next week, but then another batch of cold air arrives with another front on Tuesday, keeping highs near our chilly normal in the mid to upper 40s.

Late next week, a stronger storm system develops to our west.

Models have still not made up their minds on how this evolves, but trends have been slowing the system down, which would be good news for our chances of seeing moisture.

Wintry weather may also be on the table especially out west. Keep your fingers crossed, we definitely need the moisture!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of drizzle and rain showers. Hi: 58 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of drizzle. Lo: 34 Wind: N/NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 47 Wind: NW 15-25

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 25 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 44 Lo: 31 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: H: 49 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.