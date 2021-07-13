Storm Track 3 Forecast: Turning hot and humid, storm chances follow

The main story today is going to be the heat surging back into the region. Our area of high pressure from yesterday is pushing off to the east. This means hotter and more humid conditions will push back in.

You will already notice it is warmer out there to start our Tuesday. Temperatures are hanging out in the 60s and low 70s. This is a bit more standard for Kansas summer.

Dew points are not horrible…yet. They will slowly continue to creep up today. Expect a more humid day with those dew points making it back to the upper 60s and low 70s for Eastern Kansas.

Highs should reach the low to upper 90s for most of the state. This will continue and possibly even accelerate for Wednesday.

The increase in temperatures and moisture will help set the stage for thunderstorm development. We will watch for a storm or two to bubble up this afternoon, mainly out to the west.

Then again overnight those in Northwest Kansas have the chance for a storm or two. Tuesday stays dry for most of the state, however. An isolated storm could turn strong to severe. Gusty winds and hail would be the main threat late tonight.

A cold front will begin its progression into the state on Wednesday. We can expect Northwest and North Central Kansas to again tap into the rain chances first. As Wednesday progresses, we can expect that front to slowly move south and east.

The better chance for a widespread rain event looks to come on Thursday. Plenty of moisture should focus on that front giving most of the state the chance for a soaking rain. We could use it in parts, especially in North Central Kansas.

Late week, temperatures should bounce up and down between the upper 80s and lower 90s with moderate humidity levels. Slim storm chances should carry us at least into Saturday for the weekend. Another front could give us some relief to start next week, potentially bringing us back down to the mid 80s.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears