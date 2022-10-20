Temperatures are on a warmer path for a few days. The pendulum is swinging in the opposite direction from the way we started the week.

Highs will be in the 80s Friday through Sunday. As the front approaches from the northwest, I would not be shocked if a city or two hits the lower 90s due to compressional warming ahead of the boundary.

Winds will become a problem with our dry vegetation. It will not take much for a wildfire to start.

We need to make sure we are being responsible and not become the spark that starts any grassfire. Gusts will be from 25 to 40 MPH, generally, but it will become extreme Sunday with gusts from 40 to 55 MPH.

Models are still having a hard time nailing down how we are impacted by showers and storms late Sunday into Monday.

Right now, it looks like we may miss out on most of this with areas to the east making the moisture connection with the front.

We will need to watch to see if this slows down into early next week. As the front comes through Sunday night, a stronger storm or two could be found in northeast Kansas.

Temperatures will fall behind the front to the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will also drop but not be as bitter as the cold snap we had earlier this week. There is another front timed for the end of next week. This might also bring about a quick shot for rain with another cooldown on the other side heading into the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 86 Wind: SW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman