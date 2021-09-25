Storm Track 3 Forecast: Turning hot, rain chances and cooler air return

The main weather story is high pressure in place allowing for plenty of sunshine on Saturday. This will keep our winds fairly light across the state as well.

Highs generally stick around in the 80s with very low humidity levels. Dew points in the 40s means the air is dry.

High pressure slides off to the east on Sunday, allowing for the return of strong southerly flow. Winds stay out of the southwest from 10 to 25 mph. Afternoon highs on Sunday will become summer-like and soar into the lower 90s.

The biggest plus is our humidity levels will also stay low. A few more clouds could mix in during the day, but we are sticking with a mostly sunny sky.

This hot pattern hangs around into the early part of next week, as high remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s. While it is technically fall, summer holds on for a while longer. We start to see this pattern break down a bit into the middle part of next week.

Those that need some rain have a few decent chances ahead. A broken pattern will allow for multiple disturbances to roll through the region starting Tuesday night and lingering for a few days. This brings our rain chances up and our afternoon highs down.

While I think we could see some lower to mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, guidance is leading me towards some upper 70s into Friday and Saturday. Rain chances hold into the weekend as well, but as of now it does not look to be a washout. As we get closer, we will have more details on a possibly wet pattern for next week.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears