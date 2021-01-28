Storm Track 3 Forecast: Turning milder, early weekend rain possible

Cloud cover and remaining snowpack are two things we will battle through the end of the week which will act to slow the warming process. Any sunshine will be short as our next storm system moves in early this weekend.

As snow continues to melt and warmer air moves in, areas of patchy freezing fog remain possible through Friday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for Furnas county in Nebraska through Friday morning. Where the fog becomes thick, slick spots will be quick to develop on area roadways, bridges and elevated surfaces.

Temperatures will be seasonably cool to start Friday morning in the teens through the 30s.

Temperatures will warm further Friday with more 50s, but snowy areas will be cooler. The far southwest corner could touch the 70s!

Winds are increasing and gusts to 40 MPH are possible through Friday.

Isolated 50 MPH gusts are possible, especially out west, Saturday as a system this weekend moves through the region.

Our weekend system looks like it has a healthy amount of moisture to work with that will be primarily in the form of rain. How fast the system departs before that colder air can take root will be key. Areas of southcentral and southeastern Kansas may also hear some thunder as the dynamics will allow!

Rainfall between a quarter and a half inch is likely. I think there will be a few readings up to an inch!

Where snow is still available on the ground, temperatures will be colder and on the backside of this system, we may see a brief wintry mix to the northwest and the rain changing to snow for our northcentral counties.

Highs will drop slightly on Sunday to the 40s and return to the 50s early next week.

Our active weather pattern persists with another system next Wednesday and Thursday. Rain and snow are possible and details on this system will be worked out as we get closer.

Once this clears, another Arctic intrusion will settle into the area. The brutal cold we have faced for a couple of days this week will return.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman