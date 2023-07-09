A beautiful evening is coming up for Kansas with temperatures dropping down to the cool 50s and 60s overnight.

Tomorrow will trend us a bit warmer but we will still feel comfortable with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

A few storms will form in Nebraska and make an attempt to roll into Kansas tomorrow evening.

Storm coverage may be a bit spotty but severe thunderstorms will be a possibility, mainly for damaging winds and large hail.

Temperatures continue cranking up and we will be back above normal by Tuesday, with highs potentially nearing triple digit territory on Wednesday.

The warmth is coming back this week as the jet stream lifts north. This trend will reverse late in the week with another strong low pressure system moving out of Canada and putting Kansas right under the storm track again by late week.

Daily storm chances are likely to return by week’s end as a result.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 62 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 88 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance for showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms early.

Wed: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.