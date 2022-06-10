Round after round of strong to severe storms rolled through Kansas this past week. Friday offered a much needed break in the action! Highs climbed a bit as most of us made a run back at the mid 80s, some spots to the southwest even into the lower 90s. Friday evening looks comfortable and summer-like. Plans look great to be outdoors.

Friday’s slight temperature climb is only the beginning. We were able to escape the heat for early June, but now it is back. Summer makes its presence known as we reach the lower 90s on Saturday and the upper 90s by Sunday. Make sure those outdoor weekend plans fall in the morning or later evening to reduce your risk of heat related illness. Hydrate!

It looks like the heat is going to lock into the current pattern. Most of us will see 90s through at least the middle part of next week.

Our storm chances are not zero in Kansas this weekend, but they will be much lower. We cannot rule out an isolated bubble up thunderstorm in the heat of the day on Saturday into Saturday evening, but most of us will stay dry.

Later on Sunday we need to keep an eye out across western Kansas and southwest Nebraska for a storm or two that could be on the severe side. The SPC has western Kansas in a marginal risk for severe weather. With this activity, coverage looks to be spotty as well as of now. Something we will keep an eye on, but most of the weekend just looks hot and dry!

6/10/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:



Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 67 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: S 8-18



Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears