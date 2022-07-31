Another complex of showers and storms is hugging the Kansas/Oklahoma state line this morning. There is a slim chance a random shower or storm could come up to the metro but we are expecting most of Kansans to stay dry. Aside from that, we have ample moisture in the state, allowing for some patchy dense fog to develop. Dense Fog Advisories are in place through mid morning for northwest Kansas.

Temperatures will take a toasty turn out there for Sunday afternoon. Most of us will make a run at 90 degrees, which is a big change from recent days. This is near or right below average for this time of year. Winds stay light out there today.

A random bubble up shower or storm is possible in the afternoon and evening across Kansas today, but unfortunately most of us stay dry.

Northwest Kansas also has a slim chance later tonight for a storm or two to drop in. Severe weather is not expected as of now. Coverage will be isolated.

Rain chances fall and temperatures soar over the next few days. Expect those highs into the mid 90s on Monday, with upper 90s and lower 100s becoming the standard for most of the upcoming week. Our average high for Wichita is 93 degrees for this time of year, so we will climb well above that for the near future.

The pattern looks to hold strong for the beginning portion of August. Our extended temperature outlook favors intense heat for the entire region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Wind: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 97 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears