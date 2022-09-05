Our overall pattern keeps us warm and dry to end the holiday weekend. After a cool start to the day, temperatures make a run at the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity levels will be low out west, and a bit more moderate in central parts of the state.

Thanks to high pressure in place to our west, our skies stay clear with light winds. The intense is going to stay just out of reach to our west across the Rockies and desert southwest.

If you are searching for rain, look elsewhere. We cannot catch a break this week. The extended outlook keeps us bone dry and we are not seeing any signs of that changing for now. The stream of moisture and significant rainfall will stay across the eastern United States through the next seven days.

Temperatures will bounce around this week. Upper 80s will turn a touch more toasty into the next few days. Lower to mid 90s will be common Tuesday through Thursday. The pattern starts to break down a bit on Friday for some as a cold front approaches. It will help cool us off a few degrees into the upcoming weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 89 Wind: E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 61 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears