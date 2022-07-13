A large area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere resides over the desert southwest. This nudges back our way starting today.

While today’s temps were near normal for July, we turn above that marker Thursday as the heat amplifies through week’s end.

If temperatures can cool aloft enough by this evening, isolated showers and storms are possible to the northwest. Any activity will track to the south/southeast and fade into the overnight. Severe chances are low, but a storm capable of gusty winds and small hail cannot be ruled out as this is summer after all over the Plains.

This wave may keep an isolated shower around farther to the east Thursday.

As a boundary shifts southward into Friday and Saturday, this feature may spark a random shower or storm but only when the atmosphere is cool enough aloft.

You will also feel an uptick in humidity during this time. During the afternoons going forward, persistent highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s will be common, with heat indices toward 105°.

As this boundary progresses southward and eventually fizzles out over the weekend, it may shave a few degrees but have little effect on temps as the heat dominates through next week. There may be another weakness on the northern fringe of the upper level high pressure system by the middle of next week. This may be enough to drop us back a few degrees and open the door to limited and spotty rain chances.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower. Hi: 98 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 102 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman