Storm Track 3 Forecast: Turning up the heat!

Already a warm start to the day with temperatures quickly climbing to that 80 degree mark. You’ll also note it is humid out there. Our dew points will sit in the 60s and lower 70s today which means this intense humidity sticks around for Tuesday but also ramps up even more for the rest of the week.

Highs sit in the upper 80s for South Central Kansas today and likely reach 90 for many out west. We are expecting a partly cloudy sky, with more sunshine across SW and NW Kansas. We have the very slight chance for another pop-up shower or two this afternoon during peak heating. Most will stay dry and this activity looks confined to Southeast Kansas. These will fall apart by sunset.

We will have to watch far Northwest Kansas as we head into the overnight. A complex of storms looks to fire up across Nebraska along a dry line and try to push into Kansas. I think it will fall apart as it does so, but something worth watching.

Wednesday also brings the chance for a pop-up shower in Central and Eastern Kansas thanks to plenty of heat and humidity into the region. I think most of us could see our hottest temperatures of the year so far come Thursday. Low to upper 90s across the state, maybe even some near 100 in parts of Southwest Kansas. Stay cool! That humidity will be downright intense for the middle part of the week. A little relief comes by the weekend, but just by a few degrees.