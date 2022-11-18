Clouds have been a common feature across our southern communities today.

We have had more sunshine to the north.

It has been a frigid Friday feeling with temperatures in the 20s and 30s for afternoon highs.

We have this strong area of high pressure shifting to the southeast.

This will clear us out tonight and as it passes by, returning our winds from the west overnight.

We have a wind shift that turns the flow back around from the northwest. However, this will actually be a more downslope flow and enable temperatures to rebound Saturday to the 40s.

Temps surge to the 50s Sunday and early next week. Some 60s will also mix in before the next cold front arrives by Thanksgiving. Rain and snow chances are not looking as fruitful for us late Wednesday night into Thanksgiving.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 18 Wind: SW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 43 Wind: W/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 21 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 51 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 36 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 59 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 54 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman