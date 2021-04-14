Storm Track 3 Forecast: Turning wet and wintry by the end of the work week

We’ll have another slim chance for a shower today. To start this morning, a little rain will flirt with points south but most of it will be confined to Oklahoma. A rain/snow shower will also be possible to the west and northwest.

With moisture in close proximity the chance of a sprinkle or shower will stick around through the day. Most of us will stay dry again though.

Some of our skies to begin the day will be fair but will gradually cloud back up. Similar to what we’ve experienced since early this week. Clouds and northeasterly flow will keep highs cooler than average in the 40s to low 60s.

Western Kansas will continue to have the better chance for rain and snow tonight. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Rain will spread into Central Kansas late Thursday and this will be the start of a damp end to the work week. Highs will drop into the 30s to the 50s with the coldest air in Northwest Kansas.

With abundant moisture and temperatures falling closer to freezing, there could be an even colder switch where we see rain/snow showers change to snow Thursday night to the west and northwest. Chilly rain showers will be ongoing to the east.

Wintry weather to the west lingers into early Friday and confidence in some accumulation is increasing. Snow tapers by Friday afternoon and the coolest day of the week will still require rain gear in Central Kansas.

Potential rainfall amounts still look beneficial with hazardous weather staying at a minimum. Severe weather and flooding aren’t expected. Conditions turn drier Friday night into Saturday even though there could be a lingering shower into the weekend.

Temperatures rebound closer to average into the 60s as the clouds break. Another system could bring some rain back into the area as early as Monday into Tuesday, this will be a quick mover.