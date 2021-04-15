Storm Track 3 Forecast: Turning wet and wintry by week’s end

Most of us will start the day dry but there will be an increasing chance of rain. We’ll notice showers starting to move in by late afternoon and evening.

Skies will yield a mix of clouds and sun and the clouds will get thicker as the day goes on. Highs will stay cooler than average in the 40s and 50s.

As moisture streams in after sundown, wintry weather will develop to the northwest. A Winter Weather Advisory to the northwest goes into effect at 7pm. This is where accumulating snow is likely into midday Friday.

The most snow falls along and north of I-70 into Southwest Nebraska. Totals could be as high as 3″ to 6″. Lighter amounts are possible outside of the bullseye in portions of Southwest and Central Kansas. The rest of the area will experience chilly rain showers. Snow and rain/snow showers to the west taper by Friday afternoon. Most of the rain will pull out of the area Friday evening.

Severe weather and flooding aren’t expected so soaking showers will be beneficial without much hazardous weather.

Highs to wrap up the work week take an even bigger dip into the 30s and 40s but once we dry out over the weekend we’ll bounce back into the 50s and 60s. The break between systems will be brief. Another front brings moisture back to the area Monday evening through Tuesday. There’s a chance for rain mixed with snow to the north and rain to the south.