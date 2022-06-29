Southerly winds have increased slightly throughout the state.

Temps are heading up and not showing signs of a cooldown until Saturday. Even then, it will not be much as temps going forward will favor the 90s with a few 100s sprinkled in out west.

In the warmth and dry winds, fire concerns are elevated in the northwest through Wednesday evening.

A cold front slowly sinks our way and triggers storms in the northwest Thursday evening. Winds will also become stronger and gust to 45.

One or two storms may be stronger due to downburst winds. A storm or two may contain hail.

This front plans to stick around Friday and Saturday, popping more showers and storms. How far south it drifts will be important because this front will be the focus for additional widespread storms Saturday.

Anybody out at the lake or having outdoor plans will need to keep an eye to the sky and download our newly redesigned Storm Track 3 weather app.

Sunday into July 4th look drier, but may not be completely storm free to the north near the Kansas/Nebraska state line with the boundary hovering around the area much of next week.

Wind gusts ramp up above 30 MPH Monday evening close to fireworks time. This may be a factor for central and eastern Kansas celebrations. Temps will sizzle near summer standards for our region all of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 94 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 70 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman