We will focus on two areas for thunderstorm development later this evening. One will be with a stalled boundary across southeastern Kansas and the other will be in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

Damaging winds and large hail are possible in any stronger storm into the overnight. Storm initiation looks to be after 7 PM through the overnight into Tuesday morning.

Storms will develop in Missouri and build back in our direction along the boundary in the southeast late this evening through the overnight. These storms will develop in richer moisture and will be capable of locally heavy rainfall. Hail and high winds are possible.

A different batch of storms forms in northeast Colorado and tracks into our far northwest corner. Leftover storms are expected Tuesday morning in portions of Kansas with the southwest missing out through Tuesday morning as this complex tracks East and weakens.

Another round of storms is possible near and south of Highway 54 through western Kansas Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

All forms of severe weather are possible, including a tornado, during this time. A large portion of our viewing area is under a Slight Risk to account for this threat.

Our active weather pattern does not stop there. We will watch western Kansas for more storms to move out of eastern Colorado Wednesday evening and yet again Thursday evening.

Damaging winds and large hail take center stage. A Slight Risk for severe weather is in place along the Colorado/Kansas state line, including Goodland.

Storms linger into Thursday and the potential for severe weather covers just about all of western Kansas.

Additional storms are possible in this pattern over the weekend, but it does not look like a washout.

Temperatures this week will remain warmer than average in the 80s. Lows will also be warm with winds picking up Tuesday through Thursday before dropping by the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lo: 63 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman