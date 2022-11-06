Winds will be turning around from a warmer direction early this week. Overnight a few more clouds will greet us with a typical fall feeling in the air.

Clouds will be on the move Monday as temps warm near average for this time of year.

Monday night a few showers are possible with an uptick in rain showers for central and eastern Kansas through Tuesday.

The west continues to miss out on the moisture and this chance for rain. Temps warm further as winds increase Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wednesday will provide the warmest temps of the week ahead of a strong cold front that will bring chillier air in for the end of the week and throughout next weekend.

As this front draws near, winds will become extreme and gust above 40 MPH. Rain and storms are possible on Thursday. As temperatures crash behind a cold front, rain may switch to snow in select parts of the state.

A drastic temperature drop is expected with highs in the 30s and 40s going into next weekend. Lows may also dip to the teens and upper single digits. Time is coming for us to take the heavier coats out and keep them out.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 42 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 64 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 57 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 71 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman