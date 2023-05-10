We have two more waves of severe weather this week. The next in line happens this evening out west.

A small sliver of our counties in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska have been upgraded to Enhanced or numerous severe storms. All forms of severe weather are possible this evening into the early overnight. This is where a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 PM Wednesday.

Storms will also channel farther south near the Kansas/Colorado state line. Hail and damaging winds are main hazards. Several counties are now under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 PM Wednesday.

In central and eastern Kansas, an isolated shower or storm is possible into the overnight. We might see a small complex of storms try to form near dawn closer to Wichita.

Thursday we have a stronger system approaching. Much of the area is circled for severe weather. Hazards include large hail, damaging winds and a few strong tornadoes. Please be weather aware and have multiple ways of receiving warnings.

This system pulls away from the region Friday. Temperatures look to jump farther southeast in the state in the upper 80s.

Over the weekend, Oklahoma into Texas will be impacted by a rainy system. If this shifts slightly north, we will be able to partake in some of this rain. Our chances for severe storms are low.

Areas farther south have a higher chance than those up north. Once this clears, next week looks quieter. The humidity content in the atmosphere will drop. Afternoon highs will be more seasonable with comfy nights.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman