Starting our Saturday off with a bang in southern Kansas as a line of storms moves across the area along the state line!

Storms capable of wind gusts over 60 mph and quarter size hail have prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that includes Wichita until 10am.

Storms are expected to linger through about midday before things begin to clear up later in the day.

With more clouds and rain cooled air, we will see highs substantially cooler than the past few days, with upper 80s to low 90s across the state.

This round of morning storms will not be the end of it, however! As we warm up, the atmosphere will destabilize again and another round of storms is expected.

An Enhanced Risk of severe weather has been issued with the storm threat focused on southern Kansas this time around. Storms will be capable of wind gusts over 70 mph and hail to golf ball size.

After another stormy night, we begin to clear out by tomorrow morning.

Lows tomorrow will be cooler in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday will be a drier, quieter day. Highs in the 80s will feel quite nice compared to the heat we’ve put up with lately. A few storms will be possible out west Sunday night but these will likely hold off until Monday morning if they make it that far east.

Cooler highs and storm chances will persist into the coming week, with the most likely time to see storms during the night. High temperatures will stay near or below average at least through next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Overcast. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.