High pressure is scooting to the east and opening the pathway for a series of strong storm systems this week. We have the warmth now, but the second system in line will turn us back to winter rather quickly by midweek.

Rain showers will begin to approach the southwest this evening and then track into the Wichita area by midnight.

Temps will be warm that this stays as rain through the overnight. Rainfall potential into Tuesday ranges from a quarter to a half inch with central and eastern Kansas seeing the most.

As the backside of this system works through on Tuesday, temps will cool out west for a quick burst of snow. An inch or two of snow is possible out that way along a small sliver.

Farther east late Tuesday morning into the afternoon, a small area of showers and storms will develop near Wichita. These will race northeast.

There is a Marginal risk for a limited number of folks outside of our viewing are to the northeast for a random stronger storm. A tornado under the core of this low in northeast Kansas cannot be ruled out.

Temps will start to slide as this system departs and the winds will ramp up.

Winds will be gusty from 35 to more than 45 MPH. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Elk and Chautauqua counties for much of Tuesday.

Some gusts could exceed 50-60 MPH as this system wanes in anticipation of the next disturbance.

Another system will be quick on its heels. This has more of a winter component to it and Winter Storm Watches are posted for much of the region from Tuesday night into early Thursday morning.

Due to colder air and a higher potential for widespread snowfall from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, travel will be impacted especially farther north and west.

This begins in western Kansas first and lifts northeast into north central and northeast Kansas by Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The Chiefs victory parade will be just fine as snow will not arrive there until late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Snowfall potential looks promising for those in the path. Wichita, south central into southeast Kansas will see the least, if any, snowfall. We are just not in the core of greatest snowfall potential as the axis stays to our north and west.

Colder air rides in with an Arctic flare Thursday into Friday. Many temps Thursday will stay below freezing. Temperatures moderate this weekend and warm further into next Monday.

There is another storm system expected the following Tuesday into Wednesday and will offer up another chance for rain and snow across Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: S/SE 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain. Hi: 60 Wind: S/W 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 33 Wind: W/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 20 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Thu: Hi: 32 Lo: 16 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 60 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman