Get ready for a seasonal week with temperatures in the low to mid-90s and plenty of sunshine. High pressure is building out to our west and will be our primary weather influence through the workweek.

Temperatures today will range from the upper 80s to low 90s with blue skies dotted with fair weather clouds.

Temperatures climb only slightly as we continue into the week. We reach the mid-90s here in Southcentral Kansas, but those in North Kansas will near the triple digits.

The ridge begins to flatten out as we approach the weekend. This will allow a cold front to push into the region on Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will be very isolated, and we are not expecting a washout. But we will take every drop we can get!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll