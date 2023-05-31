It’s a nice quiet midday across Kansas with sunshine, some patches of clouds and quickly warming temperatures as overnight heavy rains in far eastern Kansas head into Missouri.

The pattern will shift thunderstorm chances a little farther east today and especially during the next few days. Late this morning we saw a couple of storms already popping up just east of Wichita, but the bulk of the afternoon should be rain-free across South Central Kansas. We’ll reach into the Summerlike middle to upper 80s this afternoon with scattered thunderstorms popping up in the heat of the afternoon thanks to plenty of available sunshine and sunshine.

More unsettled weather will develop later today as our weather pattern continues to favor storms across the Central Plains.

A more pronounced wave of storms will gear up once again today from eastern Colorado into western Kansas by this evening.

A few storms will be capable of damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH and quarter size hail. Storms are expected to move slowly once they get going with the atmosphere having plenty of moisture to work with. Any storms will be efficient at producing localized heavy rainfall and the threat for flooding will need to be monitored.



This rinse and repeat stormy way will be duplicated with more widespread storms Thursday into Friday.

Unlike the past several days, widespread rain and thunderstorms will affect areas father east across central and eastern Kansas. There will still be storms across western Kansas, but as the eastern US block in the atmosphere is expected to weaken enough for the development to occur farther east as compared to recent days.

Due to the advent of more cloud cover, temperatures will lower by a few degrees late this week but still remain close to seasonal averages. High temperatures are staying in the 80s and 70s the rest of this week. Overnight lows will be warm thanks to low-level moisture. Dew points also range from the upper 50s to the 60s which is creating a steamier feeling with these warm temperatures.

The unsettled pattern is expected to persist statewide right through the upcoming first weekend of June right into next week. That’s not all bad news because most areas still need the rain!

Wichita:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston