Today a wind shift from the north has worked through the state. With this wind shift has come a few clouds across the region due to a disturbance passing us by to the west across Colorado.

Despite the northerly breeze on hand, temperatures have been above freezing, even for areas dealing with the snowpack in place, which has aided in more melting throughout the day.

Temperatures overnight will be cold and more bitter in snowpack areas out west. Expect lows to rest into the single digits and teens for many with a few 20s possible in spots.

Winds switch out of the west into Friday, allowing us to warm. Sunshine is back in full force. Those with snow on the ground will stay much cooler than dry areas.

A pattern change on the way just in time for the weekend will bring a favorable temperature spread for any outdoor activities this weekend.

Places like Wichita make it into the lower 60s Saturday whereas areas to the west may only stay in the 40s and 50s. A great deal of melting will occur over the weekend with plentiful sunshine and warmer than average temperatures. Sunday does look a few degrees cooler as high pressure tracks to the east.

Monday will be the warmest over the next 7 ahead of our next potent cold front. Model guidance is coming together to show a significant southern track storm system that will move in on Tuesday, linger into Wednesday, and depart by Thursday. We will have moisture streaming in from the Gulf as this system moves into the Central High Plains – one of the best systems for moisture IN MONTHS! Rain develops ahead of the front Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

The line where we transition to snow will slice across the state into Tuesday night as snow gets its act together behind the front. Timing and intensity will need to be ironed out as we get closer to this event because it will determine the extent of the rain and just how much snow we get.

This has the ingredients coming together for most of the state to benefit from much needed moisture before this system exits our region to the east. Winds will be strong as this event unfolds. Winds pick up Tuesday through Wednesday with gusts between 35 and 45 MPH.

This system will also mark a pattern change. Get ready for a brutal blast of Arctic air that will set up residency across the central part of the country. And it will linger, keeping our highs below freezing for at least the first week of February.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman