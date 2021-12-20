Storm Track 3 Forecast: Unseasonable warmth works back in

While it is a chilly start to Monday, we have slight improvements from Sunday morning. Most of us will warm from the teens and 20s this morning to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon. The farther south you are today the warmer your day will be.

Winds begin to switch throughout the day as a weak cold front moves into the state. This front will not overly impact our temperatures much in the big picture, but it will keep northern Kansas a bit cooler. Southerly winds turn out of the north/northeast, picking up at times with gusts up to 20-25 mph. This is mainly a possibility across far northern Kansas.

We continue to see a good deal of sunshine across the Sunflower State to start the new week as high pressure still influences our weather. It looks like the sunshine trail will continue off and on through the week.

Temperatures continue to gradually warm as we inch closer to the Christmas holiday. We can expect a mix of low to mid 50s throughout the next few days, with some 60s mixing in late week! This is definitely a forecast for the warmer weather lovers and not those that enjoy snow around Christmas. Signs point to temperatures potentially even nearing 70 on Christmas Eve.

A cold front looks to work through the state on Christmas Day, but we should all should stay rather mild in the upper 50s.

This front swings through completely dry. We could really use the moisture and it looks like we see another week starved for any rain or snow chances.



I am seeing a few signs for some light rain and snow potentially for the 12/27-12/29 stretch, but I am not overly confident in this yet. Other than that, the overall trend is for above average temperatures and drier than average conditions as we wrap up 2021 and begin the new year.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears