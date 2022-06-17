The heat stayed cranked out there for Friday. Afternoon temperatures reached the 90s and lower 100s, especially in spots to the southwest. Heat Advisories linger through Friday evening for central into eastern Kansas, but stay in effect for north central Kansas through Monday.

The weekend looks mostly dry, but the intense heat lingers. It looks like weekend highs will be just a touch lower, but still staying in the middle 90s. Humidity will stay moderate for central and eastern Kansas.

Any outdoor plans, like the Wichita Open look the best early in the morning and then again later in the evening.

Aside from a bubble up thunderstorm or two in the peak heating of the day, there are no major storm systems that we are watching out for. It looks like late Saturday a storm or two could pop up in southern Kansas but most of us will stay dry.

Those temperatures crank back up on Monday and Tuesday toward the upper 90s and lower 100s.

We will watch out for a bit more organized activity for a few days next week starting Sunday afternoon/evening out west.

Spotty thunderstorms are also possible for the early to middle part of next week. This could provide some brief relief from the intense heat, but widespread 90s are likely for the near future.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 72 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 96 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 73 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears