Storm Track 3 Forecast: Unseasonably warm again before strong storms arrive

Winds haven’t relaxed at all and they’ll continue to be gusty today, keeping fire weather concerns in play since we haven’t gotten much rain. Gusts could reach 40 to 45 mph, which has prompted a Wind Advisory and High Wind Watch. Fire Weather Warnings have been issued for a few of our counties to the southwest.

Strong southerly flow will warm us back up into the 70s and 80s. It’ll be cooler to the northwest as a cold front starts to move in.

A few showers and possibly a rumble will be around this morning but severe weather isn’t expected.

This activity will track to the east and we should turn drier by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. It’s important that we don’t let our guard down because by late afternoon and early evening a severe risk will unfold.

New storms will begin to blossom and could be strong to severe. Large hail and damaging gusts are the main storm threats but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

The strongest storms will make a sweep to the east through the rest of the evening and during the overnight, moving out shortly before daybreak Wednesday.

There will still be showers around through Wednesday as low pressure spins through the region.

Winds will remain gusty due to this system and winds will switch out of the northwest. This will scour out the warm air we’ve been experiencing and drop us below average into the 50s.

We’ll warm back up into the 70s by Thursday as this system keeps pulling away. Winds will turn lighter too but could still be breezy at times. Most of the weekend will be partly sunny and warm.

A shower or storm could develop Sunday but chances aren’t looking too great. Temperatures cool a bit early next week as some impulses move in from the north. We’ll have to monitor if they’ll be able to spark a shower or storm.