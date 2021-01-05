Storm Track 3 Forecast: Unseasonably warm and windy today, big changes by the weekend

Another warm day is ahead for us in the Sunflower state. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, over 10 degrees above normal.

Expect partly cloudy skies and a strong southerly wind sustained between 10 to 25 mph with up to 40 mph wind gusts.

More clouds are expected along with the cold front that will make an appearance in the northwest in the afternoon and track southeast.

Moisture chances are best to the north as this front passes through then to the east tomorrow.

The majority of the rainfall will be outside of our viewing area, but small accumulation is possible in our south and northcentral counties.

Snow accumulation is more likely to the north and rain in the south.

We will get a break from the rain Friday, but another system will bring better chances for snow out west on Saturday.

Temperatures take a plunge for the end of the work week.