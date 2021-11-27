Storm Track 3 Forecast: Unseasonably warm days ahead to wrap up November

We will continue on a mild stretch through the rest of the weekend despite a cold front that has moved through and switched winds back out of the north. Temperatures today were able to climb into the upper 50s to the 70s.

With clear skies and winds relaxing tonight, temperatures turn chilly once again with lows expected into the 20s and lower 30s.

Daytime highs on Sunday will range from the 50s to the 60s which is still above average for this time of the year. Under abundant sunshine, this will make for decent weather to get outside to finish putting up any holiday lights or decorations.

The week ahead features temperatures above average as we monitor two cold fronts set to roll through the Central Plains. Each of these fronts will be starved for moisture and will act to dip temperatures briefly behind each cold front. Better opportunities for rain come together east of the Sunflower State through the upcoming week.

The first of these fronts arrives on Tuesday but will still hold temperatures into the 60s on the other side of the boundary. Temperatures will be quick to rebound under sunshiny skies through the end of the week to the 60s and 70s before a stronger front pushes through the Sunflower State Friday.

The second cold front next weekend will bring a more significant drop in temperatures with daytime highs into the 50s, which is considered more seasonable for this time of the year.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige