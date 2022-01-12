Storm Track 3 Forecast: Unseasonably warm for January, cooler days by the weekend

Abundant sunshine will help temperatures soar into the 50s and 60s this afternoon.

A few fair weather clouds will continue to sweep through our sky, but it will not hold back our temperatures significantly this afternoon.

High pressure is building into the region helping to bring our warmer temperatures.

Overnight lows returning to the 20s and 30s.

We will continue to notice temperatures climbing Thursday before a front arrives on Friday to knock temperatures to more wintry levels in time for the weekend.

Winds will turn breezy on the other side of this front with winds gusting to 40 MPH at times. These breezy northerly winds will help to usher in colder temperatures.

A storm system will bring limited moisture back to the region aiding in the development of spotty showers changing over to snow favoring areas along and east of I-135 and parts farther east.

As temperatures fall on Saturday, this may lead to slick travel.

Light snowfall accumulations will be possible for some. We will continue to monitor shifts in the storm track in the days to come.

By next week, temperatures look to rebound into the 40s and 50s before another front takes shape by the middle of next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige