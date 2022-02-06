The week ahead will be packed with warmer than average temperatures during the afternoons, chilly overnights and continued dry conditions through next weekend.

Gusty winds we gained today will weaken overnight as the flow becomes more westerly. Temperatures overnight will fall into the teens and 20s.

Patchy freezing fog possible in areas where melting snow is more prevalent through Monday morning.

Highs by afternoon will warm into the 40s and 50s under abundant sunshine. More patchy freezing fog is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A cold front tracks through Tuesday on a dry note.

Winds will briefly become gusty. Temperatures will be impacted little by this before another dry cold front works through the area Wednesday.

Highs keep climbing and the snow continues to melt the remainder of the work week as sunshine dominates. We have yet another cold front that switches our winds around by Friday. No hints of moisture with this frontal passage either.

Heading into next weekend, dry conditions persist with above average temperatures taking up residency. Sunday looks milder than Saturday as we recover from Friday’s frontal passage. The following week shows signs of cooler air invading the Central High Plains. Any moisture looks meager.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman