Storm Track 3 Forecast: Unseasonably warm now, much colder change sets up for the weekend

Mild temperatures are taking over through Wednesday. High temperatures will easily be 10° to 15° above average.

Due to the melting snow and milder temperatures, we will once again have to watch for freezing fog up north. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through late Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will warm through the 50s with plenty of 60s out west and south Wednesday. The far southwest corner will hit the lower 70s! Remaining snowpack to the north will be eaten away during this warming trend.

Winds will increase Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday we could be looking at wind gusts 35-45 MPH with isolated gusts to 50 MPH as the cold front comes through town.

Our next cold front arrives early Thursday. It will help to produce drizzle, rain and snow showers. Any amounts will be light and focused primarily across northern and western Kansas. Snowfall potential looks to be in the neighborhood of a dusting to a half inch, which is a stretch. We will have plenty of dry air in place that will be hard to overcome during this frontal passage.

This weekend, a surge of Arctic air shifts our way. This will be some of the coldest air of the season.

Highs will be below freezing and overnight lows will be frigid in the single digits and lower 10s. Snow showers are possible Saturday as a quick moving system tracks to the southeast. The trajectory may take the heavier amounts just to our north/northeast.

Models are trending toward a colder resolution into next week. It may be hard to shrug off this Arctic chill with bitterly cold highs into next week. And our active weather pattern will persist with a chance for snow next Tuesday.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman