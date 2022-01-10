Storm Track 3 Forecast: Unseasonably warm pattern in place, late week changes

What a gorgeous day! Highs made it to the 40s and 50s this afternoon.

Temperatures stay fairly mild overnight, compared to what we have seen recently. Most of us should be into the 20s tonight with light winds.

The abnormally warm temperatures are going to continue this week, with frigid air pinned to the north and northeast parts of the U.S.

We shake the frigid air for a few days as afternoon highs bounce back and forth in the 40s and 50s. Keep in mind, our average high for Wichita right now is 43 degrees.

We should see plenty of sunshine over the next few days, but we will keep an eye on some moisture late week. This storm system is not overly impressive, but it could bring a little rain and snow mix to parts of the Sunflower State on Friday. Latest trends are keeping the best chances across northern Kansas. Any accumulations would be minor. Something we will keep an eye on.

That storm system will have a cold front associated with it. That cools us down a bit into the weekend as a more seasonal chill returns. Expect some 30s and 40s .

-Meteorologist Warren Sears