Storm Track 3 Forecast: Unsettled pattern about to change, drier start to holiday weekend

The pattern is shifting! The axis of rain is persistent closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line and points to the south and west.

The trend will be for this moisture to move away from our region overnight.

Wichita and surrounding towns have been lifted from a Flood Watch early. That said, Kay, Beaver and Texas counties in Oklahoma will remain under a Flood Watch through early Friday morning.

This unsettled pattern turns to more sunshine and drier conditions to kick off the holiday weekend.

Dewpoints will eventually come down which will make it feel fabulous to be outdoors.

Western Kansas communities will need to watch for storms coming out of eastern Colorado Saturday and Sunday nights. Temperatures will warm further, adding a few degrees each day until another cold front approaches.

Another frontal boundary will shift south in our direction early next week. Storms will appear to the north and west first by late Monday. This will sag south towards Wichita by Tuesday and depart early Wednesday. Temperatures will be mainly in the 80s which is below average for this time of year. We will take a toasty turn at the end of next week as the 90s and triple digits will also make a strong return out west.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman