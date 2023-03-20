Happy first day of spring! Strong winds pushed across the Sunflower State today. Peak wind gusts surpassed 40 MPH for most of the region.

Wind Advisories are in place for a large chunk of central Kansas through 7 PM tonight. A High Wind Watch is in place for southwest Kansas through 8 PM Wednesday as strong winds follow us through the middle of the week.

Temperatures dip back into the 30s and 40s overnight, with winds relaxing slightly. Southerly flow continues to pull moisture into the region, and rain showers will develop across central Kansas after midnight.

An unsettled weather pattern also takes hold over the next few days. Showers linger tomorrow, favoring those in central and eastern Kansas, and will stick around for the first half of the day tomorrow.

Temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s across the state tomorrow thanks to our strong southerly flow.

Another shot of moisture arrives Wednesday evening that could produce some rumbles of thunder and strong winds in northwest Kansas.

The line will track across the state’s northern half through the overnight. Rumbles of thunder and pockets of heavy rain are possible with these storms.

Once storms enter northeast Kansas, they gain strength and could produce strong to severe storms. A Marginal Risk for severe weather has been placed over northeast Kansas and most of northern Missouri.

Temperatures yoyo for the second half of the week with temperatures bouncing between the 50s and 60s with off-and-on rain chances through the weekend.

3/20/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 70 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 50 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 66 Lo: 41 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll