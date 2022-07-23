Showers and storms are working their way through Northwestern Kansas this evening. This will be as a cold front begins to sink into the region. Storms will try to initiate along the frontal boundary, but coverage looks limited. Rain will be hit or miss tonight as these systems are looking spotty.

A Slight Risk is in place for portions of North Kansas. That means that any storms that form tonight will have the potential to become severe, producing strong winds and hail.

Showers will follow the front as it marches farther into the state tonight. However, this front will be taking its sweet time slowly inching south.

The heat is sticking around for the evening, with temperatures overnight ranging from the mid-70s to the mid-60s.

Heat advisories are in place for a large portion of the region until 8 PM this evening. Those in Southcentral Kansas will see heat advisories continue until 8 PM on Sunday.

A large spread in temperatures will occur tomorrow as a result of the lingering front. Those in the south will once again see extreme heat in the triple digits, while those behind the front up north will see highs in the 90s.

This unsettled pattern will follow us into the start of the week as we are expecting another round of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night.

Temperatures will slowly cool as we head into the upcoming work week, with highs gradually falling back into the upper 80s by next weekend. Daily rain chances will remain in the forecast for much of next week as spotty showers will linger through next Saturday when our unsettled pattern starts to back off. Until then, be sure to take care of yourself in this heat!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 77 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 101 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 77 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 101 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll