Temperatures will be warm this afternoon, with winds picking up from the south. Fire weather concerns will be high across western Kansas, where conditions have been dry. Fire Weather Warnings are in place until 10 PM this evening.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s across the state, with a few in southwest Kansas flirting with the 90s. Winds will be gusty at times, bringing in warmer temperatures from the south.

Storms will begin to bubble up this afternoon and progress into the evening. Isolated to scattered showers could become strong to severe at times, producing strong winds and large hail. A Marginal Risk for severe weather has been issued for much of the region.

Isolated showers will develop after 5 PM in western Kansas and track east. Rain will be spotty initially but become more organized as they move northeast.

Showers will move northeast and become more organized during the evening. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times. The severe threat will exit the region after the sun sets.

Temperatures overnight stay warm, with lows in the 50s and 60s. Northwest Kansas will be a touch cooler, with lows dipping into the low 40s. Spotty showers will linger overnight, but rain will be more of a miss than a hit.

Winds will stay strong out of the south. Wind Advisories are in place for central Kansas from 5 PM to 3 AM tomorrow, as gusts up to 45 MPH are possible.

Fire weather concerns follow us into the middle of the week for our Panhandle counties and southwest Kansas. Fire Weather Watches are in place from noon through 9 PM tomorrow.

The threat of severe weather returns for Wednesday. All modes of severe weather are possible, and a Slight Risk of severe weather has been issued for almost all of central Kansas.

Showers will develop tomorrow in the late afternoon and evening. Storms will be strong along and east of the turnpike tomorrow evening. Moisture will also move into western Kansas, but the severe threat stays in central and eastern Kansas.

Rainfall tracks east overnight, and a few storms will push across the region overnight. We could be waking up to a rumble of thunder or two early Thursday morning.

Northerly flow enters the region in the wake of the passing cold front. Temperatures will take a direct hit, dropping from the 80s tomorrow to the 50s by Friday. This weekend will be chilly, so make sure to grab a jacket if you have any outdoor plans. We will slowly recover and move back toward our season average by the beginning of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 52 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 69 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll