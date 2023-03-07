A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Wallace, Sherman, Cheyenne, and Dundy counties through 11 AM. Freezing drizzle is expected to cause slick, icy travel conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Moisture will continue to build into the Sunflower State during the late morning. Light showers and drizzle will move through the southern half of the state.

A state-wide tornado drill will take place at 10 AM this morning. This is a great opportunity to crate and reactive your tornado safety plan.

Highs this afternoon reach into the 30s and 40s. Cloud cover will keep us cool, with temperatures well below average.

Light showers follow us into the evening, and the heaviest pockets of rain will stay in eastern Kansas. Cloud cover will persist overnight.

Heavier showers and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible as we look ahead to Thursday morning. Showers will become more widespread as they move east across the state. Rainfall clears out by the afternoon, and drier air filters into the state, allowing sunshine to return to the forecast for Friday.

The highest rainfall totals will be across northcentral and eastern Kansas. Thursday’s rainfall will bring the bulk of this rain to the region.

Temperatures hover around our seasonal average through the weekend and next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 44 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 51 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of rain. Lo:43 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 54 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Party cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll