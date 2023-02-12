Breezy and mild describe today perfectly. Temperatures ranged from the upper 40s to the low 60s, and winds were gusty. Most across the state saw peak gusts around 25 MPH, with a few out west reaching 30 MPH gusts as a low pressure system tracked across the region.

Winds around low pressure move in a counterclockwise direction, so northerly flow has been the trend for much of western Kansas today and will take over the entire state tonight.

Temperatures steadily fall back into the 20s by the start of the day tomorrow with a few passing clouds but otherwise starry skies.

Monday will also be on the mild side with plenty of sunshine during the day, but chances arrive overnight. Our first round of moisture for the week pushes into the state Monday night.

Stray showers will move across western Kansas tomorrow evening with increasing clouds and winds out of the south.

Rain spreads across the region overnight, with pockets of heavy showers moving north across the state, bringing much-needed moisture.

We have a brief break from the rain after showers move out Tuesday afternoon, but another round of moisture will arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snowfall will track from west to east over the course of the day and into the night.

A few flurries will linger for the start of Thursday in northern Kansas. Cold air will rush in, help drop temperatures, and bring cold wind chills to the state.

Western Kansas will see the most significant snowfall accumulations from this event, but most of the state should see a light dusting, if not an inch or two of snow.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of western Kansas from Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Travel will likely be impacted by this event. Snow-covered roads and blowing snow will make for a difficult commute Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will yo-yo from the 60s for the start of the week to the 30s on Thursday behind our second storm system. Southerly flow will help us to round back to the 60s by the end of the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 28 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Hi: 60 Wind: NW/S 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: S/SE 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 54 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 32 Lo: 16 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll