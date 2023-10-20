Sunny skies, light winds, and unseasonably warm temps make today feel a little more like summer than fall.

A mildly chilly start to Saturday with lows in the 40s to low 50s.

Similar weather persists for Saturday with abundant sunshine and temperatures well above normal, but a weak cool front will bring slightly lower temperatures for areas around I-70.

A few showers will be possible especially north of I-70 Sunday as a weak disturbance moves through.

While not much rain is expected, it will be a sign of things to come as we are gearing up for a significant storm system to move through Kansas.

A slow-moving, strong trough in the jet stream will couple with abundant moisture to produce a potentially heavy rainfall event across the southern and central plains.

It is still too early to determine the specifics of where the heaviest rain will fall and how much exactly, but the potential for over an inch of rainfall looks quite good as we head toward next week. This will also come with a significant cooldown.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 85 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 52 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 81 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 55 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 53 Cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 66 Lo: 47 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy.