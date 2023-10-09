Warmer air is taking over early this week only to crash before the weekend thanks to a potent storm system tracking through the Plains.

High pressure is moving East. Winds will return from the south. Overnight it will be chilly with a slim chance for a sprinkle or shower in the west.

Tuesday temps widely return to the 80s with increasing wind.

By evening, a few showers will skim our northeastern counties. This will grow into scattered storms along the Missouri River from northeast Kansas into northwest Missouri. We will be unaffected by this wave of moisture, unfortunately.

Southerly winds ramp up further Wednesday through Friday as this storm system draws closer. Winds could gust from 40-50 MPH during this system’s travel through the area.

Fire danger will increase due to the warmth and gusty winds. Dew points will climb to the 60s making it feel slightly sticky for this time of year with highs in the 80s.

Rain gels across Nebraska and may dip far enough south to the Kansas/Nebraska state line on Wednesday.

As a surface low forms and moves through northern Kansas, we will be largely dry-slotted on Wednesday. A few showers will be possible in northwest Kansas late on Wednesday.

Once the cold front begins to progress through the region Thursday, we stand a better chance of storms over the Flint Hills ahead of the front. A few storms could be severe.

Moisture wrapping around the low will keep rain around especially farther north the rest of Thursday. Temperatures drop but the moisture may be gone before it gets cold enough to produce snow.

We will need to watch this for northwest Kansas. Nebraska will see some snow before the end of the week but we may miss the moisture connection on this form.

Beautiful conditions are expected this weekend. Temperatures will be comfortably cool during the day and crisp at night.

The next chance for moisture holds off until the middle of next week and even then, looks pitiful.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 48 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 82 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 61 Wind: SE/S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman