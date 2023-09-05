Last night’s cold front brought northerly winds into the Sunflower State. This led to a significant cooldown across western Kansas, but northerly flow has also ushered smoke from the wildfires in Canada back into the region. Skies will appear hazy tonight through tomorrow.

The cold front will continue to track east this evening. Showers and storms will flare up along the boundary. The bulk of the activity will stay in far southeast Kansas but we could see a storm or two flare up in our easternmost counties.

A portion of Chautauqua County is included in the Marginal Risk for Severe Weather. Most of the activity will stay well to the east of our area.

Mild temperatures prevail overnight. Lows fall into the 50s and 60s across the region with clear and starry skies. Winds stay steady out of the north.

Northerly winds through the night and at the start of the day tomorrow will transport thicker plumes of wildfire smoke into Kansas. Hazy skies will be the case for much of Wednesday, eventually clearing as southerly winds take back control.

Highs tomorrow will be right on par with our seasonal average. Northerly flow for the first half of the day will help us to stay cool, but southerly winds will return by late evening.

Temperatures will ramp back up into the mid-90s by Thursday. We then gradually slide back into the 80s by the end of the weekend as an unsettled pattern takes hold of the region.

A brief shot of rain will be possible early Thursday morning as a warm front lifts across the state. This front is what will help warm temperatures back up. Rainfall will fizzle as it tracks into central Kansas by late Thursday morning.

Better chances for widespread moisture will take shape this weekend. Rainfall arrives late Saturday night with scattered showers lingering through much of Sunday. Rain-cooler air will return much of the state to the 80s.

Rain sticks around for the start of next week. We will see a soggy start to the workweek with rain lingering into Tuesday. Any drop we can get will be much needed as we have been stuck in an extremely dry rut with Wichita not seeing any measurable rainfall in the last 22 days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 88 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 63 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll